Car with cloned number plates causes damage after driving into store during Northampton burglary

Witnesses are being sought following a burglary at a store in Ransome Road, Far Cotton.

The incident happened on Saturday, September 22, between 1.50am and 2.20am, when a car with cloned plates backed into the main front door to the store causing extensive damage, Northamptonshire Police today said.

The offenders were disturbed moments later by police and they made off at speed towards St Leonard’s Road. Nothing is believed to have been stolen.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The offenders were two men wearing tracksuits and face coverings."

Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.