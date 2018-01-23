Car windscreen smashed in Corby

A car parked outside a Corby chip shop was damaged yesterday (Monday).

The incident happened between 2.50pm and 3.10pm when the victim’s car was parked outside Viking Fish Bar in Farmstead Road.

A man approached the car and threw a glass bottle at the front windscreen, causing it to smash.

The offender is described as a white man, aged 30-35, about 5ft 6in, with a stocky build.

He was bald and wore grey trousers with white paint spilled down the front.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.