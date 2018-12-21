Car sat on double-yellow lines in Northampton neighbourhood for three months 'needs to go', says resident

A car that has been parked on double-yellow lines in a Northampton neighbourhood for three months needs to go 'before it causes an accident', a resident has claimed.

A blue Vauxhall Zafira has reportedly been left at the junction of Osbourne Road and Kingsthorpe Road since the beginning of October.

A resident says the car - which is just metres from the left-hand turn into the street - is an 'accident waiting to happen'.

The car - which has picked up three parking tickets over its stay - is parked just metres from the left-hand turn into the street but has not moved in months.

Now, a resident - Brian Burnett - is calling for the Vauxhall to be taken away by authorities before it causes an accident.

But despite multiple calls to the borough council, the county council and Northamptonshire Police's ELVIS team, Mr Burnett says he has had no reply over who is now responsible for the car.

Mr Burnett said: "It's a hazard.I've seen vans and vehicles have to stop in their tracks when they come around the corner and see the car before they can navigate around it.

"I feel someone needs to take responsibility for it. Why can't someone just come and lift it away?

"I would have thought the highways team or the police would have been interested. Surely it's an obstruction?

"The owners could have left the country for all I know."

Northamptonshire Police's ELVIS team is tasked with removing abandoned vehicles - but can only do so if it is two months past its tax liability date or is unfit to drive on a highway.

However, the DVLA website shows the Vauxhall is fully taxed and is up to date on its MOT.

Meanwhile, it is outside the responsibility of the county council's highways teams. Northampton Borough Council has been approached for comment.