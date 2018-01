A car has overturned on a main road outside of Northampton, causing severe delays.

A lane is closed on the A43 northbound, between the junctions A5 and the M1, near Blisworth, after a road traffic incident at around 3pm today (January 18).

Emergency services are on the scene. A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police says they do not believe there have been any serious injuries.

The incident is expected to clear between 4.45pm and 5pm.