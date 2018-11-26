Car keys stolen from Northampton burglary used to steal Jaguar XF

Officers are appealing for witnesses after keys stolen in a Northampton burglary were used to take a car.

Between 10.15pm and 11.15pm on Monday, November 19, house and car keys were stolen from a property in Rothersthorpe Road, Far Cotton.

The keys were then used to take a black Jaguar XF car with distinctive chrome alloy wheels, Northamptonshire Police today said.

Two men wearing dark clothing were seen in the area at the time and officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen them to get in touch.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call police on 101. Information can also be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.