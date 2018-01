A car key was stolen during a burglary in St Anne’s Road, Kettering.

The incident happened between 4pm and 6.30pm yesterday (Wednesday) when the unknown offender/s gained entry via the front door and stole a car key.

A police spokesman said the car, a Ford Focus, was not taken.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the burglary, can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.