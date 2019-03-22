Car drove off after accident in Northampton this morning

Queues have formed on a busy commuting route in Northampton after a crash involving two cars.

Police were called at 7.27am this morning (Friday) after two cars were involved in a collision in Danes Camp Way.

A police spokesman said that one of the vehicles, a silver Audi drove off from the scene without leaving their details.

The accident caused queues in the area which reached the Queen Eleanor roundabout.

Anyone who has information about the accident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.