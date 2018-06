A car's wing mirror and bodywork were damaged while parked on a Northampton industrial estate.

The criminal damage was caused sometime between 1.30pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday, June 6 in Caswell Road, Brackmills.

The driver's side mirror was broken and the bodywork was damaged.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.