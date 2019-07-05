Car crashes into library in Northamptonshire - forcing it to close

A library in Northamptonshire has had to close after a car crashed into the side of it.

A car was in collision with Roade Library last night and work is now being carried out to ensure the site is made safe and secure.

Members of the public are being asked to use alternative library services or online facilities until further notice.

All online services will be available at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/libraryonline.

Books can also be renewed by phone by calling 0300 126 1000. The nearest alternative libraries are at Hunsbury or Towcester.