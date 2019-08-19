Car crash close to entrance of Northampton neighbourhood injures three people

Three people were injured in a car crash in Northampton last night near the entrance to a Kingsthorpe neighbourhood.

Mill Lane was cordoned off by police last night following the two-car collision near to the entrance of Tollgate Close.

A blue Toyota Celica and a black Audi A3 collided at around 9.15pm on Sunday night (August 18).

Three people were injured in the crash and two people were taken to hospital with non-serious injuries.

The road was reopened at around 11.30pm.

An investigation has been launched surrounded the circumstances of the crash. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 19000438820.