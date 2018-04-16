Canaries escape after vandals cut hole in popular Northampton aviary

Up to £1,000 worth of damage was caused at Abington Park’s bird aviary after a hole was cut in the side of one of the cages.

The damage, which was discovered on Wednesday, April 11, was large enough for a number of the birds residing in the cage, to escape, Northampton Borough Council says.

It marks the second time a hole has been cut into the cage. The aviary sees canaries kept alongside other bird breeds, which are domesticated and unable to look after themselves in the wild.

A temporary cover has been added to the hole, while arrangements are being made for the cage to be repaired.

Councillor Mike Hallam, cabinet member for the environment, said: “This deliberate damage to one of Abington Park’s much-loved attractions is unacceptable.

“As well as the cost of repairs, it is important to remember that the birds kept in the cages are not wild and are likely to struggle to survive if not located and caught again.

“Anyone who has any information regarding the damage caused to the aviary is encouraged to contact Northamptonshire Police, who are investigating the incident.”

If you have any information about this matter, please contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting the incident number: 1830162081