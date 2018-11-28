Campaign against domestic abuse and sexual violence to run in Northampton over the festive period

A new campaign promoting organisations who support survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence will see a series of surgeries held in Northampton over the next fortnight.

Marking the national 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence in Northampton, the ‘Don’t let violence shatter your Christmas’ campaign and activities aims to raise awareness of local support in the run-up to the festive period, when instances of domestic abuse and sexual violence can increase.

The activities will include town centre information stalls on the Market Square and support surgeries held in local businesses.

A leaflet, posters and information baubles have been produced to raise awareness of domestic abuse and sexual violence and point people towards local organisations that can provide support to anyone affected.

The posters provide handy contact information slips, which can be torn off and stored discreetly until needed.

During the 16 days, teams at Northampton Borough Council and Northamptonshire Police will help to distribute the resources across the town, including at the Guildhall One Stop Shop, Northampton Library, local gyms and at weekly information stalls in Market Square.

Pop-up support surgeries will also be held during this time at Avon, Nationwide, St Andrew’s Hospital, Northampton General Hospital and The Guildhall. Support organisations - including Eve, the Sunflower Centre, Northampton Domestic Abuse Service, Voice, Serenity and Northamptonshire Rape Crisis - will be on-hand during the surgeries to offer information and advice. Private rooms will also be available for anyone who wishes to speak to someone in confidence.

The support surgeries will be running at:

Nationwide: November 28, 12pm to 2pm.

Avon: 28 November, 12pm to 2pm.

Northampton Borough Council, The Guildhall: December 3, 11pm to 3pm.

St Andrews Hospital: December 4, 1pm to 3pm.

Northampton General Hospital: December 5, 12pm to 2pm.

Waitrose Rushden: December 5, 7pm to 9pm.

Councillor Anna King, Cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “Fitting in with this year’s 16 days of activism against gender-based violence campaign theme #HearMeToo, we want to use the upcoming weeks to break down barriers and reach out to people in the lead up to Christmas.

“We hope that, by producing useful resources and visiting people in various locations, we can get people talking about domestic abuse and sexual violence and offer help to anyone who needs it.”

Stephanie Challis, of Northamptonshire Sunflower Centre, added: “We are really pleased to be supporting this campaign, which we hope will show people that there are many agencies who can help in all manner of different situations, as well as raise awareness of domestic abuse and sexual violence and encourage people to come forward if they have any worries or concerns."

Northamptonshire police and crime commissioner Stephen Mold said: “This campaign will make sure that anyone affected by abuse can find help in a place and at a time when they need it. It is an important partnership event and gives people the opportunity to find support in a way that suits them best.”