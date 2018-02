A Northampton man of no fixed abode is being sought in connection with an assault.

Police are appealing for information to help find 23-year-old Damien Culverhouse, who is pictured above.

He is currently of no fixed abode, but his addrewss was previously listed as Fairfield Road, Northampton.

Anyone with information about Culverhouse's whereabouts should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.