Calls for Northampton pollution figures to be revealed each month

Raw data on vehicle pollution in Northampton ought to be revealed each month, opposition councillors have claimed.

Lib Dem councillors Brian Markham (Westone) and Sally Beardsworth (Kingsthorpe) have asked for the timely publishing of data on Northampton Borough Council's website for openness. Currently, the Guildhall publishes nitrogen dioxide data every three months.

Councillor Markham said he wants the local authority to recognise both "the value of openness and transparency in communicating with the public about air quality" and set out "the steps it is taking to monitor and reduce air pollution."

He said: "Other authorities such as Kings Lynn and West Norfolk District Council make effective use of corporate websites to share information about air quality monitoring in an accessible way.

"This includes regular monthly publication of raw data from air quality monitoring tubes."

The two councillors asked for council to to review the accessibility, frequency of update and timeliness of the air quality data and activity published on its own website "in order to match the openness and transparency achieved by other local authorities".

It come as September's raw pollution data for Northampton is released.

A total of 34 of the 91 testing locations showed levels higher than the Government's limit. However, the readings need to be adjusted for variations in weather and other local factors, which will allow DEFRA to give more accurate figures next year.

Five of the 10 worst positions for pollution in September were along Harborough Road. The others in the 'worst 10' were Aberdeen Terrace, St Michael's Road (twice) and Spencer Bridge Road.

Northampton Borough Council declined to comment until after next Monday's Full Council meeting.