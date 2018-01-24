Calling Northampton students - Sid from Slipknot is taking your questions

The turntablist from Grammy award-winning band and controversy-courting Slipknot will be appearing at the University of Northampton next month.

Sid Wilson will perform and take questions from the floor at the event on February 7 at the Avenue Campus.

The event has been organised by the Popular Music department to provide current and would-be students with an insight into the music industry.

Controversial American heavy metallers Slipknot shot to international fame in the late 1990s, with their aggressive sound and image and headline-grabbing, chaotic live shows. Sid, who also performs under the names Ratboy and DJ Starscream, celebrates his 20th year with the band in 2018.

Dr Jasmine Shadrack, senior lecturer in Popular Music, said: “We are very excited to welcome DJ Starscream, aka Sid Wilson from Slipknot, to the University. Slipknot has been one of the most influential metal bands of the last 20 years, fusing different genre elements together to create something new.

“Sid has a wealth of experience to share, from being part of a band and touring internationally through to forging a solo career and conquering new markets. We can’t wait.”

The event is open to current University of Northampton students, plus local school and college students who would like to find out more about the Popular Music course. Guests can register their attendance by emailing the university at schools.liaison@northampton.ac.uk