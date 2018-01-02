Cake-off adds to charity donation

Supporters of the Teenage Cancer Trust in Northampton have received a festive funding boost thanks to a town bank and a Christmas bake-off.

TSB Northampton donated £100 to the Trust after being nominated by Dawn Wilson, Cluster Bank Manager for TSB Northampton.

She said: “We chose the Teenage Cancer Trust because I lost my nephew, Michael, to cancer a few years ago.

“Money was also raised at George’s Coffee Lounge when friends and family of Michael held a Christmas cake-off.

“After judging, cafe customers paid for slices of cake, added to Michael’s grandparents donation instead of presents.”

In total, all the donations raised £360.