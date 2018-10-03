Cadets help clear up Corby park with ‘plogging ‘ session

A Corby park was given a tidy up by a group of cadets taking part in a community-spirited litter-picking jog.

Originating in Sweden, the activity is known as plogging and saw seven teenagers from the Kingswood Academy unit of Northamptonshire Emergency Services Cadets (NESC) collect litter from within West Glebe Park, off Cottingham Road, before last Saturday’s Park Run event.

Members of NESC learn about the work of the three emergency services, as well as give three hours of their time to supporting their local community each month.

And Saturday’s efforts saw the cadets collect four bags of litter.

Unit commander PC Chris Vickers said: “Part of the ethos of Northamptonshire Emergency Service Cadets is putting something back into the local community.

“I read about plogging on an internet news item and the cadets embraced the idea.

“The cadets enjoyed hunting for litter as well as having a run out.”

NESC is open to teenagers aged 13 to 18 and is an independent registered charity.