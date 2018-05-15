Cab driver rapist from Northampton was a 'sexual predator' who dragged his victims through a three-year court ordeal

The victim of a predatory Northampton taxi driver has described how the jailed sex attacker showed no remorse for his 'heinous' crimes by denying his guilt for three years.

Abdul Shohid, of Overstone Road, The Mounts, was arrested in 2015 after two women reported him to the police.

The taxi driver, who ran a private firm in Northampton, was then linked to an unsolved rape case after police matched his DNA.

Last month, judge Robert Brown handed the 47-year-old a 12-year sentence for the rape and a further six months for the two sexual assaults.

But one of his victims has described how the cab driver dragged his victims through a three-year ordeal by maintaining his not guilty plea.

“It is clear Shohid is a sexual predator who has been preying on vulnerable women for some time," said the victim in an impact statement.

"Operating a taxi firm, he abused his position of responsibility and took advantage of three women that are known of.

"I feel I got away lightly, and if I were in an intoxicated state it may have been a considerably more horrific outcome.

"My sympathies go to the poor young woman he raped.

"I personally no longer take taxis unless absolutely necessary and never, under any circumstances, at night or on my own.

"It is a sad reflection on the strain and lack of funding on the judicial system that it took eight sets of trial dates and deferments and over three years to bring this individual to justice.

"And the fact Shohid pleaded 'not guilty' shows he had no remorse or accountability for his heinous actions by putting the victims through the additional ordeal of a crown court trial.”