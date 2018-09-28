Businesses in Brackmills asked to shape future of Northampton industrial estate

Hundreds of employees working on Northampton's Brackmills business park are being handed the reigns for the estate's future.

Businesses on Brackmills are being asked to help shape the estate by identifying priorities and key projects they would like tackled in the next five years.

Over the next six weeks, employers are being urged to complete detailed surveys, which Brackmills Business Improvement District (BID) will then use to draft a five-year business plan for the estate.

Sara Homer, BID executive chair for Brackmills, said: “What a difference a decade makes. Back in 2009, we asked businesses to vote for BID status and tell us what mattered most to them.

“We took this feedback, ran projects, invested funding and the estate has since transformed from a crime-ridden, unkempt estate to one that is safe, secure, vibrant and a location of choice for businesses big and small.

“It’s now time for businesses to have their say again and shape the next five years, so we can make plans for the estate’s future and ensure Brackmills remains one of the UK’s premier logistics and transport hubs.”

Find out more about the estate’s "Decade of Change" by visiting their website.