Business Improvement District awards 12 winners £250 to spend in Northampton shops

More than 30 Northampton town centre shops, entertainment venues and businesses have had their new year profits boosted by Golden Ticket Prize Draw winners spending their vouchers.

The twelve lucky winners of Northampton town centre Business Improvement District’s (BID) prize draw have been splurging their winnings over the last few weeks in various high street shops, bars, restaurants and businesses.

This is as a result of three draws in December 2017 where BID gave away a total of £3,000.

This meant each winner had £250 to spend in Northampton town centre over the festive period and into the New Year. Participants visited the town centre to post their entry in one of 14 Golden Ticket Post Boxes hosted by businesses within the town.

Paul Aslett, 27, was one of the winners. He said: “We made a big life change to move to the county and I don’t know the area so I am going to use my win as a chance to familiarise myself with local shops and businesses.

"I am going to buy items for our new home in Abraxas Cookshop and treat my partner to a meal out in the Wok Inn, which I have heard is lovely.”

A grandmother, young apprentice and retired teacher were among the other lucky winners from Northamptonshire.

BID team Rob Purdie said: “We were overwhelmed with the response to our Golden Ticket Prize Draw with over 3,300 entries, and we are delighted that so many businesses are now reaping the benefits as the winners spend their vouchers.

"This initiative is not just about enticing more shoppers and visitors into the town centre, it’s about promoting the fantastic places to shop, eat, drink and visit, something the BID is committed to.

"The prize draw closes 2017 on a high and, as we begin 2018, we promise to continue with other projects which will help our town centre thrive. I am thrilled to be part of those initiatives having only recently joined the BID team. Here’s to a exciting 2018.”



For more information and terms and conditions on Northampton town centre BID’s prize draw visit: www.northamptonbid.co.uk/Christmas.