Business as usual for Rushden Lakes store as House of Fraser calls in administrators

House of Fraser at Rushden Lakes will be open as normal today (Friday) despite the company calling in the administrators.

The department store announced plans to close more than half of its shops back in June, although the Rushden Lakes store was not one of those identified for closure.

However, the chain has today announced it is calling in the administrators in a further bid to try and save the company.

A statement released on behalf of House of Fraser this morning said: “House of Fraser announces that its discussions with interested investors and its main secured creditors have not concluded in a solvent solution.

“The directors of the group’s operating companies, House of Fraser (Stores) Limited, House of Fraser Limited and James Beattie Limited (the “Operating Companies”), have therefore resolved to seek the appointment of administrators.

“Court hearings are expected to take place at 7.30 am today, at which orders will be sought appointing individuals from Ernst & Young LLP as administrators of each of the operating companies with immediate effect.

“Significant progress has been made towards completing a sale of the group’s business and assets.

“The proposed administrators are expected to continue to progress those discussions with a view to concluding a transaction shortly after their appointment.

“The proposed administrators have confirmed that the business will continue trading, including all stores and offices, while they seek to complete a sale.

“All stores will be open for business as usual today.”

Alex Williamson, chief executive of House of Fraser, said: “We are hopeful that the current negotiations will shortly be concluded.

“An acquisition of the 169-year-old retail business will see House of Fraser regain stability, certainty and financial strength.

“In the two weeks since the Cenbest and C.Banner transaction ceased, the directors have brought forward a number of potential buyers and the group’s financial advisors have run a comprehensive M&A process to identify and then develop other third party interest that has culminated in the senior secured creditors leading negotiations with parties at a critical pace.”

Frank Slevin, chairman of House of Fraser, said: “This has been an extraordinarily challenging six months in which the business has delivered so many critical elements of the turnaround plan.

“Despite the very recent termination of the transaction between Cenbest and C.Banner, I am confident House of Fraser is close to securing its future.”