Bus slides into car on Northampton road which is no longer gritted

A councillor is to raise the issue of the danger caused by no longer gritting some of Northampton's roads, after a car accident in icy conditions today.

The accident happened in Welland Walk, Kings Heath on a road that was gritted by Northamptonshire County Council up until this winter.

Councillor Gareth Eales said: "What is key here is that Welland Walk is one of the roads recently taken off of the Winter Gritting routes.

"What makes things all the more tragic is that it was forseen as a risk when councillors were considering cuts to the gritting scheme.

"I will be asking councillors at cabinet to reinstate the service on this road."

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “The council grits over 1,543km of roads across the county and has a finite gritting resource which needs to be applied in the most effective way.

“Therefore a gritting network comprising the busiest roads and those linking communities are gritted as a priority.

“Our gritting routes are clearly publicised, but regardless of whether a road is gritted or not, we advise motorists to take extreme care when driving in icy conditions.”