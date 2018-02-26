Burst water main leaves houses cut off and icy roads in Northampton

A burst main has left dozens of homes in the east of Northampton without water, and hazardous driving conditions in the area.

Homes around the Drywell Court area of Little Billing were affected yesterday when a main on the corner of Little Billing Way and Billing Brook Road burst.

Fire crews have been in attendance this morning to place sandbags around the area, as water is still flowing fast out of a number of drains.

The water has turned to ice in some places and drivers have been advised to approach the junction with caution.

A team from Anglian Water is currently trying to repair the pipe and has dug a large hole at the Billing Brook Road junction.

A three-way traffic light system is currently in place around the scene and a lorry is currently stationed nearby providing fresh water to residents whose supply is cut off. Several people have taken buckets to fill up this morning.

The water main is currently cordoned off.

A worker at the scene said the crew were aiming to get water supplies back online for noon.

An Anglian Water spokeswoman said: “We’re sorry some customers in Northampton may have low water pressure or no water at all this morning.

“Our engineers are working to fix a series of burst water pipes in the area. In the meantime we’ll be rerouting water around our network to bring supplies back to as many people as possible.

“Once again we’re sorry for any inconvenience this causes and we’d like to thank customers for their patience while we get things back to normal.

Water is still seeping onto Little Billing Way.

“When the water supply comes back some customers may notice their water is a cloudy or discoloured.

"This can happen after a pipe has burst, but is harmless and is caused by millions of tiny air bubbles. If you leave the water to clear in a glass or run your tap for a bit it will soon disappear.”