Burst water main floods Northampton street

A burst water main has caused flooding on a street in Northampton this morning.

Deputy cabinet member for planning at Northampton Borough Council, Councillor James Hill, tweeted about the incident this morning and posted this picture.

The burst water main is on Red House Road in Moulton Park.

Anglian Water said, in a statement: "We are really sorry but some customers in Northampton may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

"We have identified a burst water main and we are working hard to get it fixed."

Supplies were expected to return to normal by 3pm, the company said.