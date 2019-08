A road in Northampton is closed due to a burst water main this morning (Tuesday, August 6).

The A5095 Abington Grove has been shut from Ashburnham Road to Birchfield Road since around 5.20am, according to AA Travel.

While roadworks.org describes the roadworks as 'emergency interceptor removal causing internal flooding', with the work lasting until August 21.

Anglian Water has been contacted for comment.