Burnt out moped and petrol can spotted on Northampton park

A moped was set on fire and left to burn on a Northampton park last night.

The remains of a white Peugeot moped surrounded by five square metres of burnt grass was spotted on the Racecourse this morning (July 23). A petrol can is also nearby.

Police and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue were called to the park at 10.30pm yesterday.

Officers believe the fire was the result of arson and are investigating the incident.

Witnesses or anyone who may have information about the fire is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.