Burglars throw block of concrete through back door in Northampton before stealing watches

Watches were stolen after burglars used a concrete block to break into a Northampton house over the weekend.

The incident happened on Friday, April 20, between 5.30am and 5.30pm in Lark Rise off Wellingborough Road, when an unknown number of raiders broke into a property by throwing a block of concrete through a glass panel in the back door.

A spokeswoman for county force today said once the offenders were inside they stole two watches.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.