Burglars threaten occupants with sticks and steal cash from Northamptonshire home

A resident was threatened with violence after a house was broken into in a Northamptonshire village.

The aggravated burglary took place in Church Lane, Lower Harlestone, between 1am and 1.25am on December 21.

Three men forced entry into the property through a window. The men threatened one of the occupants with wooden sticks and stole cash and jewellery.

The men were all white, wearing balaclavas and black clothes.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.