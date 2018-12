A flat screen TV was stolen during a burglary at a home in Northampton last week.

Thieves smashed through a window to get access to the house in Barley Lane, just off Acre Lane.

Barley Lane, Kingsthorpe, where the burglary took place

They stole a Panasonic flat screen TV.

The burglary took place at around 9.30am on Thursday, December 6.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.