Burglars steal watch and jewellery from Northampton home

Jewellery was stolen in a burglary at a Northampton home last week.

Offenders forced entry to the house in Mapperley Drive, Standens Barn, at some point between 2pm on January 6 and 10.30am on January 14.

Once inside they searched the property and stole a rose gold ladies Rolex Tudor watch, a gold identity bracelet, a ladies gold ring with a turquoise stone, a collection of silver necklaces and bracelets and house keys.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.