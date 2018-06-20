Burglars steal credit cards and VW Transporter from Northampton home

Thieves stole a VW Transporter and a wallet containing a number of credit cards during a burglary in Northampton.

Between 11pm on Sunday, June 17 and 6.30am on Monday, June 18, the burglars broke into the house in Lyncroft Way, Queen's Park.

They stole a handbag, purse and wallet containing several debit and credit cards.

They also took the keys to a metallic blue VW transporter which was also stolen.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

They would also like to speak to anyone who may have been offered a metallic blue 14 plate VW transporter for sale in recent days.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.