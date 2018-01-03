Burglars steal cash and cause hundreds of pounds worth of damage to door in Northampton

Offenders broke into a house by smashing the glass in a patio door before making off with a sum of cash in Northampton.

The offenders broke in at the back of the property in Hambledon Rise, sometime between 4.30pm on Sunday, December 31 and 5pm on Monday, January 1.

They stole a quantity of cash and caused several hundreds of pounds worth of damage to the door, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.