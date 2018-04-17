Burglars steal car keys and Audi A4 from Northamptonshire home

Witnesses are sought following a burglary in Northamptonshire.

The incident took place in the early hours of yesterday morning (Monday, April 16) in Hillside Crescent, Nether Heyford.

The offender/s forced their way in through the front door sometime between 2am and 3.30am, and took a bank card and a set of car keys to a black Audi A4 SE TDI - registration KJ08 UAB - which they also stole.

Witnesses, anyone with information about those involved or the stolen vehicle, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.