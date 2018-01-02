Burglars smash through front door before stealing cash from Northampton home

Cash and jewellery were stolen during a raid in Northampton on New Years Eve.

The burglary happened sometime between 7.30pm and 10pm in Beech Grove, Boothville when the offender(s) broke into a house by smashing the glass in the front door, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area of Beech Grove and Queenswood Avenue around the time of the burglary is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.