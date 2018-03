Witnesses are being sought by police following the theft of money and jewellery from a home in Northamptonshire.

The burglary took place in High Street, Silverstone between 8.30am on Friday, March 16, and 1pm on Saturday, March 17.

Northamptonshire Police today revealed the offenders smashed a back window to gain entry into the property and stole cash and jewellery.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.