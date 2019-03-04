Burglars enter Northampton house by removing panel off back door

A house in Northampton was burgled on Friday after thieves took a panel off of a back door.

Witnesses are being sought following the burglary in Booth Meadow Court, Northampton.

The incident happened on Friday (March 1) between 6pm and 10pm, when the unknown offender/s removed a panel from a back door and entered the property.

Anyone who saw the incident, or has information about it, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.