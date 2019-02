An appeal for witnesses has been launched after a house in Northampton was broken into although nothing was stolen.

The break-in happened on February 2 between 7.30am and 9.30pm in Weggs Farm Road, New Duston.

However, Northamptonshire Police say nothing appeared to have been stolen during the break-in.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.