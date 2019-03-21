Burglars break into Northampton house by throwing brick through window

Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary took place in Northampton this morning (Thursday, March 21).

An unknown number offenders threw a brick through the window of a property in Ixworth Close, Lings, sometime between 8am and 9.50am before conducting a search of the property.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area this morning.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.