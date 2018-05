Witnesses are being sought after a burglary in Northampton where jewellery was stolen.

The incident happened on Saturday, May 12, between 2pm and 5pm, at a property close to the junction of Thomas Becket School, which the offender/s forced entry into by smashing a back door. Jewellery was stolen.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.