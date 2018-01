A burglary took place at a property in Fullingdale Road, Northampton on Sunday evening (December 31).

The offender(s) broke in through the front door sometime between 4.20pm and 10.50pm, however, nothing is believed to have been stolen.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.