Burglar disturbed by occupant of Rushden house

A burglar ran off after being disturbed by the occupant of a house in Rushden.

The incident happened on Saturday, September 29, between 2am and 2.25am in Avenue Road when the offender forced entry into the property.

He was subsequently disturbed by one of the occupants and made off.

The suspect is described as a man about 5ft 10in, of medium build and wearing a white/grey hoody.

Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.