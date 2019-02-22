Burglar breaks into Northampton home before climbing fence and running away

An appeal for witnesses has been launched after a burglar broke into a house in Northampton last night.

Police are investigating the burglary yesterday evening (February 21) in Stockmead Road, Little Billing.

A burglar broke into a house on Stockmead Avenue on February 21.

Between 8pm and 8.45pm, an unknown offender got into a property after jemmying a rear window, causing the glass to smash.

An untidy search was carried out before a man was seen climbing the garden fence and running away towards Dryleys Court.

The offender is described as a tall, slim black man, wearing a light coloured jacket and baseball cap.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or on the Crimestoppers website.