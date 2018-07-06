Building a better community wins Northampton cafe £10,000 funding prize

After winning the hearts of judges and residents, Northampton’s own Right Resolution has been named as a winner in the Jewson Building Better Communities competition.

Following thousands of regional entries being submitted from across Great Britain the community interest company, set up to support the development of local children, has been awarded £10,000 worth of materials from the builders’ merchant.

Using their winnings, Right Resolution will create a new café, so that children and young people who have previously been in care can experience the workplace environment.

This year’s Building Better Communities competition was launched in April 2018 and more than 2,400 entries – made up of good causes from up and down Great Britain – were submitted. These were later narrowed down to a shortlist and put to a public vote, with the winners announced at an awards ceremony held in Coventry on 3rd July.

At the event, Right Resolution and 36 other UK successful projects were presented with prizes by renowned architect and TV personality, George Clarke. After being awarded their prize, Amarjit Pawar, Director at Right Resolution, said: “This is just amazing. We're lost for words. This is a fantastic project and this will make a difference with the young people we work with.

“We're a small team but we're all very passionate and we've got a lot of determination. We're all qualified youth workers and we often see young people go through difficult times but we're confident this café will have a positive impact on their lives.”

George Clarke said: “It’s community projects like Right Resolution which help bring people closer together and Jewson does great work in supporting them with Building Better Communities. This competition is a fantastic idea and it’s always great to see so many happy faces at the awards presentation.

“By giving something back to the areas that support them, Jewson is creating brighter futures for those who need it. I’d like to congratulate Right Resolution on their deserved win.”

Jewson managing director, Thierry Dufour, added: “At Jewson, we believe in the positive power of community spirit and it is local causes such as this one, which really bring this to life. By lending a helping hand to those who need it, we can help build better communities across Britain and support those unsung heroes who go out of their way to help others.”

Building Better Communities is being supported by Jewson supplier brands: Velux; Marshalls, Polypipe; British Gypsum; Tarmac; Recticel and Norbord. To see the full list of winners, visit: www.buildingbettercommunities.co.uk