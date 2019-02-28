Build a future in music at international producer's free DJ school in Northampton

An international DJ has chosen Northampton as the home of her newest school of music - where complete beginners can go from experimenting with beats to playing live clubs in 12 weeks for absolutely free.

World-renowned producer Lisa Lashes has opened her sixth UK School of Music at The Platform cafe and nightclub in George Row.

The course ends in the students organising and playing their own live gig at The Platform.

The house superstar with over 20 years of experience in techno and dance events has created the course to teach hopeful DJs everything there is to know about the industry - and how they can leave a mark on it.

She told the Chronicle & Echo: "We don't just teach how to DJ. It's also about teaching people how to be confident in music and discover how they can build a future in the industry.

"I want to see people go on to build up the UK's night time economy. Even here in Northampton, someone could go on to build a new club or create more event nights."

Thanks to funding from PTS Training Academy, the course is free and there are no limits on who can join in and learn how they can make a career in music.

Worldwide DJ Lisa Lashes and her business partner Deborah.

The course teaches everything from how to mix tracks and handle a DJ deck to creating your own brand and the best way to promote event nights.

At the end, students are given the reins and use everything they've learned to organise, promote and perform at their own club night at The Platform.

Lisa has also called on her friends and industry experts from across her career in music to hold guest classes and pass on their experience.

Lisa said: "Though you can learn at home, there is nothing like real hands-on experience.

The school's say their course can take a complete beginner to playing live gigs in 12 weeks.

"I've seen people on this course from a complete beginner to someone how has been practising on their own for years. I really want to help people get their work out of their bedroom and into the world."

The course runs two days a week in Northampton from 10am to 4pm for free and is open to anyone aged over 16. Students are strongly advised to bring a laptop.

For more information on the Northampton course, visit the School of Music website.