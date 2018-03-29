Bugbrooke students top designers in science competition

Northamptonshire students and staff have pitted their wits against one another at an annual celebration of problem solving.

Rotary Club of Nene Valley welcomed 20 schools to the county schools’ Technology Tournament hosted by Weston Favell Academy.

Pupils faced an array of challenges which they tackled using STEM subject knowledge - Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths.

Against the clock, teams of four designed and built their solution to a previously unseen technical task.

Using their technical, communication skills, and organisational skills the students had to show how they developed their working model and face rigourous judging.

Winners of the first prize in the Foundation age category were Campion School, Bugbrooke, whose students pipped home team, Weston Favell Academy.

Intermediate winners were Bishop Stopford School, Kettering.

Advanced category winners, who also scooped the overall prize were Manor School, Raunds.