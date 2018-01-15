Budget supermarket set for former Chron site is finalising building plans

Bosses at a discount supermarket have said they are in the process of finalising their construction programme and will finally start building on the former Chron site in Upper mounts this year.

The update comes 25 months after Aldi won planning approval to build a store and a residential development in the Upper Mounts back in December 2015, but the former Chron site is still a wasteland. The Chron's offices have been just around the corner in Victoria Street, opposite Northampton Crown Court, since 2012.

The scheme is for a 1,810 sq metre superstore and 110-space car park as well as 19 houses. Access to the Aldi store would be via Earl Street and to the homes via Great Russell Street.

An Aldi spokeswoman told the Northampton Chronicle & Echo yesterday: “We are committed to bringing a new Aldi store to the Upper Mounts site in Northampton.

"We are in the process of finalising our construction programme and expect to begin work on the site later this year. We will keep the local community updated on developments.”

Council papers published in December 2015 stated the store would likely create 35 jobs. If built, it would be the fifth Aldi store in Northampton alongside those in Kingsthorpe, St James, Weston Favell and Far Cotton.