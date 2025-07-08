What the Buck Moon could look like - low-hanging Moon, Moon illusion, orange appearing Moon and lunar halo explained.

The Buck Moon will rise later this week.

Here’s all you need to know about the Buck Moon, including what it is, what it could look like and when you should be able to see it.

What is the Buck Moon?

The Buck Moon is the name of the full Moon in July.

Full Moons are given informal names, relating to what is happening in nature at that time of year.

Male deer, ‘Bucks’, start to grow their antlers in July, and it is also the beginning of the game-hunting season - leading to the name Buck Moon.

The Buck Moon will rise on July 10 at around 10pm. | Canva

What could the Buck Moon look like?

The name Buck Moon has nothing to do with the appearance of the full Moon.

Buck Moon low in the sky

The Buck Moon is low in the sky - not rising very high above the flat, southern horizon.

The Moon illusion

According to the BBC Sky at Night Magazine, the low declination and shallow pass across the southern horizon makes the Buck Moon a good time to observe the Moon illusion.

The Moon illusion is how a full Moon close to the horizon can appear large, likely due to the Moon being closer to foreground objects and seeming to dwarf them, emphasising the Moon's size.

Buck Moon appearing orange

When looking at the Buck Moon from Earth, it can appear orange, but this is due to perspective rather than the actual colour of the Moon.

The orange appearance is caused by sunlight bouncing off the Moon and passing through Earth's atmosphere.

Lunar halo

A halo may also be visible around the Buck Moon. The halo appearance is caused by moonlight passing through the surrounding clouds.

When is the Buck Moon?

The Buck Moon will rise on July 10 at around 10pm.

Experts say you'll need a clear southern horizon to see it, unobstructed by tall buildings or trees.

2025 upcoming full moon names and dates

Buck Moon July 10

Sturgeon Moon August 9

Corn Moon September 7

Hunter's Moon October 7

Beaver Moon November 5

Cold Moon December 4