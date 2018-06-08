'Bubbling brook' caused by burst water main in Northampton street has been running for 12 weeks, say residents

Fed-up residents are asking when a burst mains pipe in a Northampton street will be fixed after watching it stream through their road for 12 weeks straight.

Water is bubbling up through the tarmac in St George's Street, off Barrack Road, and has been flowing unabated since March.

It has reportedly only gotten worse since the heavy thunderstorm that flooded streets in the south of the town two weeks ago.

But three months after first reporting the burst, residents are once again calling on Anglian Water to fix the pouring leak.

"I see it and I think 'look at all that wasted water'," said one resident. "They'll be a hosepipe ban next.

"People can't park anymore because of all the bollards put up around it."

Anglian Water reportedly visited the street in April to attend an unrelated leak, but water has continued to stream down the road.

At the leak's source, the tarmac is bulging out and has been cordoned off by traffic cones and Anglian Water barricades.

One homeowner said: "It's not affecting me but I am annoyed. They go on about saving water but the amount I've seen running past my house is just ridiculous.

"I wouldn't use this much water in a year."

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Our teams have assessed the leaking pipe on St George’s Street in Northampton which was reported by a customer earlier this week and it is due to be repaired on next Monday (June 11). Our teams will be working overnight to make the repair to minimise disruption on what is a busy road in the town.

“Our engineers also fixed an unrelated leak on St George’s Street in April this year. We’re sorry for any disruption these repairs have caused, we’ll be working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”