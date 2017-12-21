Broadchurch actor joins cast for Northampton-based film adaption of Macbeth

A Northampton film company has announced the stars of their upcoming adaption of Macbeth ahead of filming in the new year.

Screen Northants' modern retelling of the Scottish Play will star Broadchurch actor Joe Sims as well as recent graduates from the University of Northampton (UoN).

Broadchurch and The Archers actor Joe Sims has been brought on board to play King Duncan, while UoN graduate Aoife Smyth will play Lady Macbeth.

East Londoner Shaquel B Grant will take the lead as Macbeth and Banquo will be played by London Academy of Music & Dramatic Arts graduate Harrison Collett.

Filming begins in East Northampton on January 8 when all major cast will be present.

Joe Sims is a Bristol-born actor whose credits include ITV’s hit series Broadchurch, Red Dwarf, Midsomer Murders and Beowulf. Joe has more than 50 radio credits to his name, including a run on Radio 4’s The Archers.

Joe Sims said: “I'm a passionate advocate of opportunities to find, cultivate and nurture new, exciting working-class talent that in an often financially punitive industry can slip through the net.

"I thank Screen Northants and their sponsors for allowing such a bold endeavour to come to fruition because if it wasn't for these amazing and tireless charities and their workers so many brilliant working class people wouldn't get an opportunity to shine."

Becky Adams, producer at Screen Northants said: “The ambition and excitement around this project has grown exponentially following the filming of the teaser trailer in May. We have some big hitters from the industry like Panavision, Panalux, Artem and Bickers offering their support. I can’t wait to see our participants’ faces when we get on set."

The film comes after Screen Northants secured £105,000 of funding from BBC Children In Need to produce films with disadvantaged young people.

If you’d like to join the actors on set, Screen Northants are looking for extras throughout the shoot and would like to encourage anyone who is interested to email northantsmacbeth@gmail.com.