Brixworth Nursery Farm clients welcome PC Hutch

A Brixworth bobby has been helping clients of life skills and resource centre with their enquiries

PC ‘Hutch’ Hutchings popped into Brixworth Nursery Farm to talk to clients and staff about Safeguarding, keeping safe and the role of the police.

No Caption ABCDE NNL-180703-112620001

The adults with learning disabilities who attend Brixworth Nursery Farm interviewed PC Hutchings about his job and how to report a crime.

Rachael Warwick, director of Brixworth Nursery Farm, said: “Everybody had a great afternoon and Hutch will be visiting us again soon to talk about the ‘Keep Safe’ scheme, which aims to support people with learning disabilities to keep safe and get help in an emergency when out and about in Northamptonshire.

“PC Hutch is a first class police officer and he does an amazing job keeping us all safe.”